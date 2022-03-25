LATEST

Portugal beats Turkey 3-1 to move closer to World Cup

PORTO, Portugal (AP) – Portuguese fans at the Estadio do Dragao were stunned when the referee returned from the video review booth and pointed to the penalty spot.

Where they were about to see another late collapse at home that could jeopardize the national team’s hopes of a place in the World Cup?

An 85th-minute penalty gave Turkey an equalizer as Portugal took a two-goal lead in their European qualifying playoff semi-finals. But Burak Yilmaz’s spot kick went over the crossbar, leaving Portugal off the hook.

The hosts scored again in stoppage time for a 3-1 win on Thursday that put Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal one step closer to the World Cup.

“We can’t let that happen. We had the game under control,” said Portugal coach Fernando Santos …

