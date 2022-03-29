Portugal did not move / CDM 2022 / Play-offs / Portugal-Macedonia (2-0) / SOFOOT.com

Thanks to a double from writer Bruno Fernandes, a goal in each half, the Lusitanians punched their ticket to Qatar to make up for North Macedonia’s loss. The latter will not see the 2022 World Cup, despite winning against Italy in the previous round.

Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia

He believed in it, he dreamed of it. They were convinced they could do it, convinced that one achievement could follow another. But unfortunately for them, this time the adversary was also informed and organized for a new miracle. After knocking out Italy by the narrowest margin, North Macedonia lost against Portugal in the final of the World Cup play-offs. The story could have been beautiful, but the country that ended it is not just any country. It belongs to Ronaldo and Fernandes, the authors of the game’s two caramels. one each…