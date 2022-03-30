Portugal, Poland, Senegal among seven teams to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo will get one more shot to lift the World Cup.

Portugal secured a fifth World Cup for leading men’s international scorers as they beat North Macedonia 2-0 in the European playoffs on Tuesday. It was one of the seven venues of football’s premier tournament decided on that day.

Thirty-two teams, including the hosts, will play in Qatar from 21 November. As of Tuesday, 27 teams had qualified, with two additional places to be determined on Wednesday. Two intercontinental playoffs will be held in June with two matches to determine the final European berth.

Portugal’s victory finalized eight seeds for Friday’s draw: Qatar, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, England, France, Portugal and Spain.

Pot two will include Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland…