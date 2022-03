PORTO (Portugal) (AFP) – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal qualified for the 2022 World Cup after beating North Macedonia (2-0) in the play-offs in Porto on Tuesday.

So 37-year-old Ronaldo will have a chance to play in the fifth World Cup of his career. The Portuguese got the ticket to Qatar thanks to Bruno Fernandes, who authored the double (32nd, 65th) against Macedonia, who surprised everyone by eliminating Italy.

