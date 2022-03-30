Portugal vs North Macedonia – Football Match Report – March 29, 2022

Bruno Fernandes grabbed a brace as Portugal secured a 2-0 win over North Macedonia on Tuesday to qualify for the 2022 World Cup final.

The Manchester United midfielder scored a goal in each half as Portugal booked their place for Qatar later this year.

– Confirmation of top seed for World Cup final draw

The result was that Portugal qualified for the World Cup for the sixth time in a row. It is likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last for his country, although he dismissed reports of retirement before the playoffs.

After the match, Ronaldo said on Instagram, “Goal accomplished.” “We made it to the World Cup in Qatar. We are where we deserve to be.”

Macedonia were unable to repeat their stunning victory over European champions Italy, but gave a good account of themselves throughout the 90 minutes.

“win it…