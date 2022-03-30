Portugal vs North Macedonia Highlights: Ronaldo leaves for Qatar

“There is no World Cup without Portugal,” said Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s World Cup qualifying playoff game versus North Macedonia. Football fans have no fear, as Portugal thrashed North Macedonia 2-0 on Tuesday to secure a spot at the 2022 World Cup as they staged the World Cup this year.

Fans feared they might not see Ronaldo at the World Cup after an early UEFA playoff draw saw Portugal and defending European champions Italy in the same bracket. North Macedonia overcame Portugal with a huge upset.

The Lynx could not make another shocking upset in Porto, Portugal on Tuesday. The valiant North Macedonia defense that closed Italy was breached in the 32nd minute courtesy of a formidable pass from Stefan Ristovsky. With a little pressure…