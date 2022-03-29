Portugal vs North Macedonia: How to watch in the UK, TV coverage, date, kick-off, team news

North Macedonia could make it to the FIFA World Cup tournament for the first time if they can beat Portugal this evening.

Euro 2020 winners were stunned after losing 1-0 to North Macedonia last week.

Aleksandar Trajkowski scored in the 92nd minute of the match to propel his country into the next stage of the World Cup qualification stage.

Meanwhile, Italy were left unfazed after failing to make it to the World Cup for the second time in a row.

The side has seen unprecedented success this year – beating Germany 2-1 in World Cup qualifying in March 2021 and playing their first major tournament – the rescheduled Euro 2020.