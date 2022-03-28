Portugal vs North Macedonia: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 Playoff | Jota to make it to Qatar?

Portugal vs North Macedonia: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 Playoff | Jota to make it to Qatar?

Portugal will take on North Macedonia on Tuesday in a playoff match to determine who qualifies for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

A Diogo Jota goal helped Portugal to a 3–1 win over Turkey in the semi-finals, with further goals from Ottavio and Matthias Nunes.

Read Full News