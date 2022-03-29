Portugal vs North Macedonia Live Stream: How to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Playoff Online and on TV Team News

North Macedonia will look to deal another incredible blow as they face Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal in this evening’s FIFA World Cup Path B play-off final.

Team news arrives and legendary defender Pepe returns for Portugal, replacing Fonte as he is Danilo’s teammate behind, while Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Diego Jota, Ottavio and Cristiano Ronaldo all start for the hosts. . North Macedonia makes two changes, Tihomir Kostadinov and Elif Elmas starting this evening.

The Lynx managed to shock Italy in Palermo on Thursday, thanks to Aleksandr Trzejkowski’s stoppage-time winner in Qatar in November to make an unexpected appearance in Qatar. But now they face an equally tough challenge in Porto tonight as they try to secure their place…