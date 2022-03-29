Portugal vs North Macedonia LIVE: World Cup play-off final results, scores and feedback

England football: Will prepare squad for tough game tournament, says Southgate

All the action follows as Portugal face North Macedonia for a place in the World Cup later this year.

Portugal failed to ensure their place in Qatar through qualifying after a disappointing end to their group campaign, a draw against the Republic of Ireland and a defeat to Serbia with Fernando Santos’ team finishing second. They managed to avoid the threat of a reversal in the semi-finals of their play-offs, however, with a 3–1 win against Turkey, with Diogo Jota on the scoresheet. Cristiano Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes as he aimed to reach what would surely be the last World Cup of his illustrious career.

Meanwhile, North Macedonia made a significant upset in their own play-off semi-final as…