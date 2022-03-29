Portugal vs North Macedonia result: Ronaldo leads Qatar as Bruno Fernandes wins UEFA playoff

Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Qatar after all. Portugal made easy task of North Macedonia in a single-elimination World Cup playoff final to advance to their eighth Men’s World Cup tournament in the country’s history.

Bruno Fernandes scored in each half. The first one, which saw him capitalizing on a poor North Macedonian backpass, put Portugal’s nerves at rest. Another on a sublime half-volley in the top corner allowed local fans to let loose and celebrate.

It gets better for Portugal: they are set to take the top seed at the Qatar World Cup based on their No.8 FIFA world rankings. This would mean that they would avoid the top six teams during the group stage and could prepare themselves for the knockout rounds in the World Cup title.

It would be anyone’s dream to do a title run…