Portugal vs North Macedonia result: Ronaldo leads Qatar as Bruno Fernandes wins UEFA playoff

Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Qatar after all. Portugal made easy task of North Macedonia in the single-elimination World Cup playoffs to advance to their eighth World Cup tournament.

Bruno Fernandes scored in each half. The first to capitalize on a poor North Macedonian backpass, set the nerves at ease. Another on a sublime half-volley in the top corner allowed local fans to let loose and celebrate.

It gets better for Portugal: they are expected to be the top seed at the Qatar World Cup based on their No.8 FIFA world rankings. This would mean that they would avoid the top six teams during the group stage and could set themselves up for the World Cup title.

A title race would be a dream for the 37-year-old Ronaldo, who is yet to have a World Cup…