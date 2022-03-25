Portugal vs North Macedonia: World Cup play-off final preview, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Portugal and North Macedonia face off in the FIFA World Cup Path Sea play-off final on Tuesday 29 March.

The winner will book one of the three remaining places at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, with the World Cup scheduled for Friday 1 April.

Where to watch Portugal vs North Macedonia on TV

Highlights: Germany 1-2 North Macedonia

Serbia has denied Portugal Topped Group A with a 2-1 win on the final day in Lisbon. Fernando Santos’s team defeated Turkey 3-1 in the playoffs. North Macedonia Romania was knocked out to finish second behind Germany in Group J. They beat the Germans 2–1 in Duisburg in qualifying and dealt an even bigger blow by defeating Italy in the play-off semi-finals.

