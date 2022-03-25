Portugal vs. Turkey – Football Match Report – March 24, 2022

Portugal fought Turkey on their way to a 3–1 victory in their UEFA World Cup playoff semi-finals and to survive in their quest to reach the showpiece event in Qatar at the end of the year.

With both teams facing a win-lose-home scenario, Portugal secured a crucial early lead through 27-year-old Porto attacker Ottavio, who jumped on a rebound from a shot from Bernardo Silva as it spun off and off the post. got in the way.

– Stream European, African World Cup qualifiers on ESPN (US only)

Ottavio then set up Portugal’s second place with an outswing cross that Diogo Jota led by Turkish goalkeeper Ugurkan Cakir to give Fernando Santos’s side a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Turkey was undeterred by a two-goal deficit, however, and halved the hosts’ lead in 65 minutes when Burak Yilmaz…