LATEST

Portugal vs. Turkey – Football Match Report – March 24, 2022

Posted on
Portugal vs. Turkey - Football Match Report - March 24, 2022

Portugal fought Turkey on their way to a 3–1 victory in their UEFA World Cup playoff semi-finals and to survive in their quest to reach the showpiece event in Qatar at the end of the year.

With both teams facing a win-lose-home scenario, Portugal secured a crucial early lead through 27-year-old Porto attacker Ottavio, who jumped on a rebound from a shot from Bernardo Silva as it spun off and off the post. got in the way.

– Stream European, African World Cup qualifiers on ESPN (US only)

Ottavio then set up Portugal’s second place with an outswing cross that Diogo Jota led by Turkish goalkeeper Ugurkan Cakir to give Fernando Santos’s side a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Turkey was undeterred by a two-goal deficit, however, and halved the hosts’ lead in 65 minutes when Burak Yilmaz…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
541
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
394
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top