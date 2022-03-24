Portugal vs Turkey, Italy vs North Macedonia live updates from World Cup qualification play-off semi-finals

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team face a must-win against Turkey tonight as they bid to compete in one of Europe’s World Cup play-off finals.

The prospect of not seeing Ronaldo at the World Cup could become a reality in a matter of hours if Turkey clears the odds at Porto.

Defending European champions Italy could also be eliminated tonight if they fail to beat North Macedonia at the Stadio Renzo Barbera in Palermo.

On Tuesday, Portugal or Turkey will face Italy or North Macedonia for a place in the 2022 World Cup.

team news

Portugal vs Turkey

Portugal will miss Ruben Dias, Joao Cancello and Pepe due to a combination of injury, suspension and COVID-19. Wolves’ Ruben Neves has also been sidelined. No injury to Turkey going into the playoffs.