LATEST

Portugal vs Turkey, Italy vs North Macedonia live updates from World Cup qualification play-off semi-finals

Posted on
Portugal vs Turkey, Italy vs North Macedonia live updates from World Cup qualification play-off semi-finals

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team face a must-win against Turkey tonight as they bid to compete in one of Europe’s World Cup play-off finals.

The prospect of not seeing Ronaldo at the World Cup could become a reality in a matter of hours if Turkey clears the odds at Porto.

Defending European champions Italy could also be eliminated tonight if they fail to beat North Macedonia at the Stadio Renzo Barbera in Palermo.

On Tuesday, Portugal or Turkey will face Italy or North Macedonia for a place in the 2022 World Cup.

team news

Portugal vs Turkey

Portugal will miss Ruben Dias, Joao Cancello and Pepe due to a combination of injury, suspension and COVID-19. Wolves’ Ruben Neves has also been sidelined. No injury to Turkey going into the playoffs.

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top