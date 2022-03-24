Portugal vs. Turkey live score, updates, highlights & lineups from UEFA World Cup play-off semi final

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face off against Turkey in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup playoffs in Porto tonight, with a final against Italy or North Macedonia on offer for the winner.

The side coached by Fernando Santos finds itself in the uncomfortable position of needing to navigate a marathon playoff schedule this week, after finishing second in Group A in qualifying.

If the home team can surpass Stefan Kuntz’s spectators at the Estadio de Drago, they will face either Italy or North Macedonia on March 29 in a winner-all-fight at the same stadium.

With Italy hotly tipped to reach the final, that playoff final could potentially pit the defending European champions (Italy) against the 2016 winners Ronaldo & Co.

