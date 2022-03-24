LATEST

Portugal vs Turkey live stream: How can I watch World Cup play-off semi-final live on TV in UK today?

The two sides, often referred to as dark horses, competed for the Euros last summer, only to disappoint on the grandest podium and now face a battle to qualify for Qatar.

The winners of this competition at the Estadio do Dragao are set to meet either defending European champions Italy – another big name – or ranked outer Macedonia.

The defeat against Turkey and of course Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup story will be over.

Where to watch Portugal vs Turkey

TV Channel: Tonight’s match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7:40 pm GMT and starting at 7:45 pm.

live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the action happening online through the Sky Go app.

live coverage: You can also follow updates on tonight’s game with Standard Sport…

