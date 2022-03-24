Portugal vs Turkey live stream: how to watch 2022 World Cup qualifiers online from anywhere, team news

Will Cristiano Ronaldo get a chance to play in another World Cup? Portugal boasts of some of the most talented individuals in world football, but the fact remains that they have been trapped in the playoffs for World Cup 2022 qualification. Can Turkey do the unthinkable and oust them? It’s sudden death, so read on to find out how to watch Portugal vs Turkey live stream, no matter where in the world you are.

Fernando Santos dropped veteran keeper Rui Patricio in favor of Porto’s 22-year-old stopper Diogo Costa, who was playing in familiar territory, albeit under tremendous pressure. There are no such surprises from Turkey, who will be looking for Cengiz Ander and Burak Yilmaz to join them at the break.

Selecao has the home advantage and history on their side, having beaten…