Positives and negatives: Middlesbrough 0-1 Fulham

What a crazy night it was. As always, Cam puts its spin on things and the wheels of the automatic promotion just keep turning. All aboard!

Those who made the journey as far as Middlesbrough were at first surprisingly impressive. Middlesbrough’s fan base has always been passionate, Riverside may have been unforgivable but the noise coming from the far side was relentless. Marco Silva’s Fulham was investigated by Chris Wilder’s outfit, proceedings were tumultuous, shaky, but the creams always rise to the top and now, the whites are 11 points ahead of AFC Bournemouth. Now 7 games left, the title is a long way off, but we have to go again, one match at a time.

Here are some quick takes from our hard-fought dab in Paramo Land: Marek can’t hold Rodak, but he sure can…