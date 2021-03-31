Possessed Love Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Actress, Story & Watch Online – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Possessed Love Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Actress, Story & Watch Online

Possessed Love Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Actress, Story & Watch Online
Possessed Love Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Actress, Story & Watch Online
Possessed Love Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Actress, Story & Watch Online
Possessed Love Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Actress, Story & Watch Online
Possessed Love Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Actress, Story & Watch Online

Possessed Love Web Series is a Hindi language Indian web series from Ullu App. The web series belongs to Drama & Romance genre and should be watched by viewers above 18 years of age. Ullu is one of the prominent OTT platforms and the app is releasing its content back to back.

The web series release date is 23rd March 2021 on Ullu App & Website. All the episodes of the Possessed Love web series can be watched online on Ullu App. Possessed love web series cast details are not available yet.

Possessed Love Ullu Web Series
Possessed Love Web Series Story

Ullu App has posted the trailer with a quote (Pyaar ko Paane ki Chahat, le Aayi Ek Mod Pe, kaise Mitega Faasla Apno ko Chhod ke ?. Ullu Originals “Possessed Love”!)

The plot revolves around a girl in love. She gets into a serious affair with her dear one. Things take a new turn and her behavior keeps changing. Will the new change affect her life or there is more mystery?

Watch the ullu originals Possessed Love web series only on Ullu App on 23rd March 2021.

Possessed Love Web Series Details

Title Possessed Love
Cast Heer (Sarika), Unika Ray (Kim), Sachin Sharma (Aman), Harshit Arora (Raghav), Anoushka Gonsalves (Kareena)
Genre Drama, Romance
Type Web Series
Director Manmeet Singh Sodhi |
Release Date 23rd March 2021
Online Video Platform Eye App
Language Hindi
Country India

Possessed Love Ullu Web Series Trailer

