Possessed Love Web Series

All the things goes effectively for the bride to be, till her good friend convinces her to overstep her grandmother’s perception. On the night time of haldi the bride steps out of the home however she doesn’t return alone. A malicious entity latches on to her, making her lust for her husband’s good friend. Watch now the place does this possession lead in “Possessed Love”!

Heer (Sarika), Unika Ray (Kim), Sachin Sharma (Aman), Harshit Arora (Raghav), Anoushka Gonsalves (Kareena) Director Manmeet Singh Sodhi |