Possible cases of measles: warnings and recommendations from infectious disease experts

they analyze in city ​​of buenos aires a Possible imported case of measlesA situation that set off the alarm of experts and forced national health ministry to issue epidemiological alert By high infectivity who has the virus. This is a 25-year-old pregnant woman who has not been vaccinated against the disease, who returned to the country in early March after traveling abroad, stopping in Jordan, Qatar, Dubai and Sao Paulo.

“The Measles Take R [índice de duplicación] SoaringMuch more so than coronavirus, which means that an infected patient can infect between 16 and 18 people in an uninfected population,” he explained Country Angela GentileHead and President of Epidemiology at Ricardo Gutierrez Children’s Hospital,…