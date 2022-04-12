Possible hate motive investigated as badly mutilated body of man found at his home in Sligo

Gardai has launched a murder investigation after discovering the badly mutilated body of Fine Gael worker Aidan Moffitt at his home in Sligo.

Gardai said they are “actively investigating whether there is any hate-related motive for the murder”. They are also investigating whether Mr Moffitt met his killer online.

Mr Moffitt (41), who worked in the property sector and was a peace commissioner for his local area, was found by a cleaner at his home in Cartron Heights, Sligo, around 8.30 pm on Monday.

There were clear indications that he died violently and that his body …