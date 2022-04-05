Possible line-up for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals | UEFA Champions League

UEFA.com lends a hand to fantasy football managers by predicting the line-up for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Possible lineup: Wednesday, April 6

Villarreal – Bavaria

Villarreal’s brilliant goals in the Champions League

Villarreal: Rully; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo; Lou Celso, Gerard Moreno, Denjuma

Doubt: chukwueze (muscle)

warning of approval: Alberto Moreno, Parejo, Rulik

Bayern: News; Pavard, Sule, Lucas Hernandez, Davis; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Koman; lewandowski

Less: chupo-moting (disease), tolisso (muscle)

warning of approval: Lucas Hernandez

Chelsea – Real Madrid

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, …