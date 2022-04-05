Possible line-up of the Champions League, first quarter | UEFA Champions League

Here are the possible line-ups from UEFA.com that will help fantasy players build their own teams.

Tuesday, April 5

Benfica – Liverpool

benfica: vlacodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weagle, Tarbat, Joao Mario; Darwin Nunez, Gonsalo Ramos, Rafa Silva

suspension in case of warning: Grimaldo, Joo Mario, Otamendi, Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva, Weagle, Yaremchuk

liverpool: Alison; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago Alcantara; Salah, Jota, Mane

uncertain: Jones (ankle)

suspension in case of warning: jota, mane

man. city: Ederson; Joao Cancello, Laporte, Stones, Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

absent: Robben Dias (hamstrings), Palmer (ankles), Walker (suspended)

suspension in case of warning: Joao Cancillo, De Bruyne, …