Post-Covid Wax Myocarditis Similar to Other Vaccines

Not only were myopericarditis rates extremely low after COVID vaccination, but they were comparable to non-COVID vaccines, a systematic review and meta-analysis found.

In an analysis of 11 studies with more than 400 million vaccine doses, there was no significant difference in the incidence of myopericarditis following COVID vaccine versus non-COVID vaccine (18.2 versus 56.0 cases per million doses). P= 0.20), Kolangode Ramanathan, MD, of the National University Hospital in Singapore, and colleagues reported.

There was no significant difference in the incidence of myopericarditis after influenza vaccination (1.3 per million doses), compared with and against COVID vaccination. P= 0.43), he wrote Lancet Respiratory…