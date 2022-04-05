Post-Hurricane Dallas Flood Alert; Possible tornadoes, damage reported in North Texas

A flood warning has been issued for parts of Dallas County after heavy rain, hail and high winds lashed northern Texas overnight.

According to the National Weather Service, warnings are in effect for areas near White Rock Creek and Greenville Avenue in northeast Dallas through Tuesday afternoon.

The weather service said people are urged to avoid flooded areas and not drive by high water.

Strong thunderstorms, possible tornadoes, heavy rain and hail lashed North Texas on Monday night. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, most of North Texas was in the grip of a tornado.

According to the Weather Service, in Dallas County, widespread rainfall was about an inch; The highest amount of rainfall, 3 inches, was recorded along the Dallas and Colin County border.

Dallas Fire-Rescue…