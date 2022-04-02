Post-match reaction: Popovic￼ – Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory head coach Tony Popovic cheered on a 1-0 win over Adelaide United in the Isuzu UTE A-League.

Marco Rojas’ seventh-minute goal at Coopers Stadium on Saturday proved to be enough for the win as he moved up to third on the points table.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Popovic discussed the win, his side’s prospects and Ivan Kelava’s injury concerns.

On winning again in Adelaide…

“It is very difficult to get a win here. We have three, two big players in the league and definitely a cup win, so today was another big result and nothing changed here in Adelaide. You have to earn it, they earn you and they don’t stop coming and with support and fans, the last 15-20 minutes are always tough if you haven’t put them in…