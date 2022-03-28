Post-mortem reveals Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had drugs in his system at the time of death

Foo Fighters announced the untimely death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins last Saturday. Since then tributes have been pouring in from the people he worked with…

Preliminary autopsy by Colombian investigators found that Taylor Hawkins He had marijuana, opioids and other drugs in his system before he died.

50 years old Foo Fighters The drummer died at a hotel in Bogota, shortly before the group was set to perform at the Esterio Picnic Festival. Although toxicology reports found several drugs in the musician’s system, investigators did not say whether the mixture caused his death.

“Urine toxicology tests performed on Taylor Hawkins’ body initially found 10 types …