Postecoglu denounced ‘idiots’ after Celtic backroom staff hit him with glass bottle

Celtic manager Ange Postekoglu criticized “a couple of idiots” after one of his club’s backroom staff needed stitches from a glass bottle in their 2–1 win over Rangers at Ibrox.

The incident occurred as players, officials and staff had made their way to the tunnel at half time, when the visitors came from behind to lead the Cinch Premiership encounter.

The start of the second half was delayed as the ground staff cleaned the glass from a broken bottle in the penalty area of ​​Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart.

A Celtic spokesman said: “We can confirm that a member …