Poster: Thelavarite Guruvaram of Simha – TheMiracleTech

Showing his interest in doing a wide variety of films, Mr. Simha Kowrish made his first film as a hero from Mathu Vadalara, a dark comedy thriller film. His new film Thelavarithe Guruvaram also appears to be a new era romantic drama with a unique point of view. Meanwhile, in the film, Mr. Simha’s character name of wages has been revealed as Veeru on the occasion of his birthday.

The birthday poster featured the groom avatar, Mr. Singh smoking cigarettes in sporting sheds. This is another interesting poster and according to all the posters released so far, the film will feature a peculiar feature of Simha Koduri.

Mr. Simha chronicles Chitrak Shukla and Misha Narang in a film directed by Manikant Geely and produced by Rajni Korrapati and Ravindra Binnerjee Muppani. Kaal Bhairava has rendered the tunes. Thellavarithe Guruvaram will hit the screens on 27 March.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)