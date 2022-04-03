Potential Chelsea boss Ricketts family pledge European Super League, Stamford Bridge

The Ricketts family has outlined a list of promises should it win a bid to buy Chelsea, saying it would allow the Premier League club to never participate in the European Super League, while Stamford Bridge’s team is set to play a major role in the team’s bid to buy Chelsea. Will also explore the option of redevelopment.

Ricketts, who owns the Chicago Cubs, has been shortlisted to buy the West London club, but has come under pressure from the Chelsea Supporters Trust (CST), who said 77% of its members do not support his bid.

Ricketts said he met several Chelsea supporters over the past few weeks and listened to their feedback.

“As we enter the next phase of the process, we are sharing a list of specific commitments that fans have played in protecting Chelsea’s legacy and building it up for future success,” he said in a statement. said …