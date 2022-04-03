Potential Chelsea bosses make European Super League pledge

LONDON – The owners of the Chicago Cubs have laid out their vision for Chelsea if they are successful in their bid to buy the English club.

And that includes a pledge to never participate in the European Super League.

The Ricketts family released an eight-point plan for Chelsea’s future on Sunday, describing it as a “list of commitments that give fans an important role in safety” to the club by its billionaire Russian owner, Roman. Abramovich put up for sale. Concern has been expressed by Chelsea supporters over Ricketts’ candidacy due to historically offensive comments by Joe Ricketts, the father of the Cubs president.

The family has met several Chelsea supporters’ groups in recent days and based their “commitments” on the basis of…