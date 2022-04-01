Poverty is not an April Fool’s joke

It’s not April Fools. In Quebec, one in ten people do not meet their basic needs. And the time has come for the government to take this problem seriously.

The market basket measure (MBM) represents the minimum required to hope to meet basic needs.

On average, 800,000 people in Quebec have an income below an MBM and regularly deprive themselves of their health and dignity. It goes without saying that the sharp rise in the cost of living is hitting them hard.

Since the beginning of its mandate, the government has proved time and again that the fight against poverty is not among its priorities, even the most remote. The budget of March 22 is the last…