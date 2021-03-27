Povetkin vs Whyte Live Stream How to Watch Full Fight – Film Daily

Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte 2 primary occasions an upcoming boxing card which airs stay On onlineitv stay. Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte do battle as soon as once more as The Physique Snatcher seeks revenge after shedding to a fifth-round TKO in an exhilarating combat again in August.

Whyte vs. Povetkin 2 combat date, begin time

Date : Saturday, March 27

Protection : 7 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Whyte vs. Povetkin (approx): 10:30 p.m. GMT / 4:30 p.m. ET

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin: full card for Saturday’s combat

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin – WBC interim heavyweight title

Ted Cheeseman vs JJ Metcalf – British tremendous welterweight title

Chris Kongo vs Michael McKinson – WBO world welterweight title

Fabio Wardley vs Eric Molina – heavyweight

Erik Pfeifer vs Nick Webb – heavyweight

Youssef Khoumari vs Kane Baker – tremendous featherweight

Campbell Hatton vs Jesus Ruiz – tremendous featherweight

Povetkin vs Whyte ring stroll instances

Whyte vs Povetkin time (US and Canada): 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 5.30pm CT

Whyte vs Povetkin time (UK): 10.30pm GMT

Whyte vs Povetkin time (mainland Europe): 11.30pm CET

Whyte vs Povetkin time (Australia): 9.30am AEDT (Sunday, March 28)

Whyte vs Povetkin time (New Zealand): 11.30am NZDT (Sunday, March 28)

Povetkin vs Whyte 2 betting odds

Povetkin to win: Between 3/1 & 16/5

Whyte to win: 1/3

Draw: 64/1

Povetkin by way of KO / TKO or DQ: 100/30

Povetkin by way of determination/technical determination: 31/1

Whyte by way of KO / TKO or DQ: 8/11

Whyte by way of determination/technical determination: 4/1

Who’s combating on the Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte II undercard?

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte – Heavweight

Ted Cheeseman vs James Metcalf – Tremendous-welterweight

Chris Kongo vs Michael McKinson – Welterweight

Fabio Wardley vs Eric Molina – Heavyweight

Erik Pfeifer vs Nick Webb – Heavyweight

Youssef Koumari vs Kane Baker – Tremendous featherweight

Campbell Hatton vs TBA – Tremendous featherweight

Whyte vs Povetkin: Methods to watch

The 12-round heavyweight bout will happen on Saturday, March 27 and is going down on the Europa Level Sports activities Advanced in Gibraltar

The 2 fighters are anticipated to make their ring walks from 10.30pm

The combat might be proven stay on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace with their broadcast ranging from 6pm

It’s going to price £19.95, with the complete undercard and primary occasion proven

You too can stay stream HERE for a similar worth in your laptop, cell and pill gadgets.

Sky Sports activities Field Workplace can be out there on BT TV – tune to channel 496 or by looking for the occasion within the BT Participant

Methods to watch Povetkin vs Whyte 2 Reside Streaming

