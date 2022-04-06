Power failure in Avrey and Scherbeck: All customers restored except RTBF and VRT

Network manager Sibelga said on its website at the end of the day that electricity was restored after 6 p.m. Wednesday for all residents of fifty or more streets, streets and squares affected by 12:15 p.m. in Avrey and Scherbeck. Only RTBF and VRT media are exceptions to the rule. An interconnecting mesh of cabins is installed, but the two national media require more power than this networked system.

“It is a fairly large supply station that supplies about thirty cabins, which in turn supply several roads or a small district”, explained a spokesman for Cibelga in the middle of the day. “In this type of cabin, there are two cables, which allows the cabin to be re-supplied via another cable in the event of a problem. On the side of the cable used, the transformer has overheated, protecting Has gone in and should have been replaced. But there is another cable too…