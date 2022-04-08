Power midfielder remains hospitalized after scary diagnosis

Port Adelaide midfielder Ollie Wines is hospitalized after being ruled out of a clash with Melbourne on Thursday night.

Vine diagnosed with nausea before Power pulled out of the conflict with just seven touches to his name.

He was taken to hospital later Thursday night after the Brownlow medalist was diagnosed with a heart irregularity.

The reason is still under investigation.

He spent most of the first half on the bench to be removed from the match, playing only 24 percent of the game.

The club reports that he remains in good spirits, with updates coming as more information becomes available.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Ruckman Scott Lykett suffered a shoulder dislocation in his clash with Melbourne.

However, he still…