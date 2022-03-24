LATEST

Power on course for Masters after win over Cantlay

Ireland’s Seamus Power is set to make his Masters debut in a fortnight’s time after beating world number four Patrick Cantley 5 and 4 in a WGC-Dell Technologies match play.

Power, who beat Sungjae Im by the same score on Wednesday, started the week ranked 48th in the world and needs to stay in the top 50 on Sunday evening to secure an invitation to Augusta National.

Those two wins are sure to keep him in the top 50 and the form he is showing will give him a lot of encouragement.

Power won the first hole against Cantley and it was an edge he never gave up, with the American only managing to win one hole in the entire competition.

“I didn’t make too many mistakes and obviously I caught Patrick on a day when he didn’t do his best, so I was able to take advantage,” said …

