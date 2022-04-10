Powerball payout: Auckland player wins $8.5 million Lotto First Division

A brief history of lotteries throughout the ages. Video / New Zealand Herald

One lucky Aucklander is richer by over $8.5 million after hitting the lucky numbers in Powerball’s First Division.

The winning numbers are 4, 13, 27, 28, 35 and 36. Bonus Ball is 21 and Power Ball is 7. Strike numbers are 36, 35, 28 and 13.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to an Auckland player.

The prize is made up of $8m from Powerball and $500,000 from Lotto First Class.

Saturday night’s winner is the fourth Kiwi to win a big with the Powerball in 2022 and comes less than two weeks after the Auckland grandmother won $28.16 million with the Powerball.

Another lotto player will also celebrate after winning $500,000 with the Lotto First Division in Saturday’s lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto…