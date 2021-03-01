Powerplay Trailer: Drugs, Politics and a Trap – TheMiracleTech

After Ore Buzziga last year, Hero Raj Tarun once again teamed up with director Vijay Kumar Konda to make a film called Power Play. This time, the two opted to come up with a thriller. The Power Play trailer was unveiled shortly before and was quite intriguing.

According to the trailer, it seems that the protagonist is implicated in a crime he did not commit. We will have to wait to find out how he proved his innocence. The films work on various topics such as drugs, politics and power play in politics.

The power play features an array of actors including Hemal, Poorna, Prince, Kota Srinivasa Rao and Ajay. Suresh Bobby’s background score elevated the elements of the trailer. It has been a long time Raj Tarun has been a box office hit. We will have to see if this film gives him much needed success. The power play is all set to hit the screens on 5 March.

