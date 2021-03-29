Prabha ki Diary Honeymoon Special Ullu web series, Cast , Video, Trailer and Download

ENTERTAINMENT

Prabha ki Diary Honeymoon Special Ullu web series

Prabha ki Diary Honeymoon Special Ullu web series
Prabha ki Diary Honeymoon Special Ullu web series

Ullu is all set to come up with the new episode of Ullu popular Web series Prabha Ki Dairy. This brand new episode is the title of Prabha Ki Dairy Honeymoon Special. The exclusive poster and trailer out in social media and got huge view. Prabha ki Diary Honeymoon Special release date is 30th March 2021. So, check out complete details about the starting date of Ullu’s Prabha Ki Dairy Honeymoon Special. Also, find out more information related to the cast members and the plot of this show. Ullu Prabha Ki Dairy Honeymoon Special Release Date, Cast, Promo, Where to Watch Online?

Prabha Ki Dairy Honeymoon Special Story : The story revolve around the life of a married couple and their honeymoon trip where husband is upset with his wife behaviour and started like other girl.

Ullu Prabha Ki Dairy Release Date and Cast : Ullu announced the release date of most awaited web series and it will start streaming from 30th March 2021 on Ullu app and website both platform. It cast includes Pamela Mondal and others. Pamela Mondal is talented and hot actress who is associated with many OTT and continue working in may web series. Pamela Mondal is best known for work in AltBalaji web series Gandi Baat.

Prabha ki Diary Honeymoon Special Wiki
Release Date Apr 02, 2021
Genre Drama | Romance
Season 4
Language Hindi
OTT Platform Eye App
Origin Country India
Shooting Location
Banner/Production Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd.
Prabha ki Diary Honeymoon Special Actors Name with Wiki
Pamela Pamela Mondal

Prabha ki Diary Honeymoon Special Trailer

How to Watch Prabha ki Diary Honeymoon Special Web Series full episode online?

  • Prabha ki Diary Honeymoon Special will be streaming on the Ullu App. To watch the show you will have to follow the following steps:
  • Go to your Play store or App store
  • Subscribe to the Ullu App
  • Watch web series Prabha ki Diary Honeymoon Special on the Ullu App

Prabha ki Diary Honeymoon Special actress Pamela Mondal

