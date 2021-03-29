Prabha Ki Diary S2 (Honeymoon Special) All Episode Review Streaming Online on Ullu Web Series Actress Real Name

ENTERTAINMENT

Prabha Ki Diary S2 (Honeymoon Special) All Episode Review Streaming Online on Ullu Web Series

Prabha Ki Diary S2 (Honeymoon Special)

As always, whenever any web series will be going to release then the craze of it becomes more large and wide. The fans are extremely waiting for it to watch it. Now, we are going to tell about Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special. Everyone knows about this franchise because it is very popular among viewers. Also, the web series airing on one of the most prominent and fantastic OTT Platform Ullu App. So, the OTT Platform is already famous for showing sensational and bold web series to all the viewers and fans. Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special will be also a very genuine piece of entertainment for all the people.

Prabha Ki Diary S2 (Honeymoon Special)

The Ullu App is very well-known by the fans for releasing many fascinating web series that always bring a very huge level of fun among viewers and fans. If we talk about the trailer of the web series then it released on March 26. The trailer also got much love from the audience and heats up the entire scenario. The web series will be full of romance and drama that totally amaze you by showing a very genuine story in which many superb and hot personalities appearing in the lead roles. The main roles of the web series and the names of the personalities who perform are given below.

  • Anusmriti Sarkar as Romilla
  • Prakit Dixit as Swapan Ray
  • Maninee De as Dr. Neel Kamal Sharma
  • Somnath as Arnab
  • Manish Jain as Advocate

If we talk about the first season and the last part of the second season then they both got much love and appreciation from the audience. The story of the web series revolves around the life of a shy girl who met with her husband for the first time on the occasion of her marriage. The story takes a very interesting turn when they both go on a honeymoon, where she gets that her husband has a relationship with any other girl.

Now, the huge suspense behind the story that what she will do after knowing the truth of her husband. So, it will be extremely awesome to watch the genuine story of the web series. The cast members of the web series are also very superb and ready to entertain all the people by showing their outstanding and massive performance. Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special will be releasing on 30th March 2021 and a very huge number of fans are very eagerly searching for it. The web series will be available only on the most prominent OTT Platform Ullu App. So, don’t miss to watch the astonishing and sensational web series.

