Prabha Ki Diary S2 – Honeymoon Special Web Series (Ullu) Cast, Release Date, Story & Watch Online – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

Prabha Ki Diary S2 – Honeymoon Special is a Hindi language web series from Ullu App. This Hindi language Romance, Drama web series release date is 30th March 2021 and can be watched online on Ullu App and Website. This web series can be also called as Honeymoon Special web series and it should be watched by viewers above 18 years of age.
Prabha Ki Diary S2 – Honeymoon Special web series cast Pamela Mondal, Maitrik Thakkar, Naaz Khan in the lead roles.
Prabha Ki Diary S2 – Honeymoon Special Web Series Story
Today Ullu App has shared the trailer of the web series with a quote “Dil mein jagi shak ki gunjaaish, Band kamron mein huyi ishq ki numaaish. Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 “Honeymoon Special”.
Honeymoon Special web series story revolves around an introverted girl who met her husband for the first time at their wedding. When they go on their honeymoon the wife gets to know that her husband has a relationship with another girl. After knowing about the dark truth what the wife should do? To know about it watch Prabha Ki Diary S2 – Honeymoon Special web series on 30th March 2021 on Ullu app
Prabha Ki Diary S2 – Honeymoon Special Web Series Details
|Title
|Prabha Ki Diary S2 – Honeymoon Special
|Cast
|Pamela Mondal (Garcy), Maitrik Thakkar (Rajat), Naaz Khan (Ayesha)
|Genre
|18+, Drama, Romance
|Type
|Web Series
|Director
|Sanjay Amar
|Release Date
|30th march 2021
|Online Video Platform
|Eye App
|Language
|Hindi
|Country
|India