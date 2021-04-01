ENTERTAINMENT

Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special Cast, Release Date, and Watch

Prabha Ki Diary Part 2 Honeymoon Special is the latest Indian OTT web series, releasing on Ullu App and website. The lead Cast of the web series includes Pamela Mandal, Anupama Prakash. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Ullu app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 30 March 2021. Prabha Ki Diary 2 Honeymoon Special All Episodes web series is directed by Sanjay Amar. Amar Chand is the producer of the web series. Prabha Ki Diary is divided into 2 parts. Part 1 was released in 2020 and was hugely appreciated by the OTT audience. You can stream all parts and all episodes of the Prabha Ki Diary web series on the Ullu app.

Dil mein jagi shak ki gunjaaish, Band kamron mein huyi ishq ki numaaish. Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 “Honeymoon Special”.

Prabha Ki Diary 2 Honeymoon Special Wiki and Crew

Name Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special
Director Sanjay Amar
Producer Amar Chand
Written by/Story Sanjay Amar
Screenplay Sanjay Amar
Production Company Amar Chand Motion Pictures
Lead Cast Prashantt Guptha
Pamela Mandal
Dinesh Soni
Anupama Prakash
Genre Cheating
Thriller
Total Episodes 2
Country India
Music Sonam
Cinematographer Sonam
Releasing Date 29 January 2020
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform Ullu

Trailer

Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special Web Series Cast and Details

Prashantt Guptha
Pamela Mandal
Dinesh Soni
Anupama Prakash

Where to watch Ullu Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special?

Legally you can watch Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special web series at Ullu app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.

