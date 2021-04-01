Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special Cast, Release Date, and Watch

Prabha Ki Diary Part 2 Honeymoon Special is the latest Indian OTT web series, releasing on Ullu App and website. The lead Cast of the web series includes Pamela Mandal, Anupama Prakash. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Ullu app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 30 March 2021. Prabha Ki Diary 2 Honeymoon Special All Episodes web series is directed by Sanjay Amar. Amar Chand is the producer of the web series. Prabha Ki Diary is divided into 2 parts. Part 1 was released in 2020 and was hugely appreciated by the OTT audience. You can stream all parts and all episodes of the Prabha Ki Diary web series on the Ullu app.
Dil mein jagi shak ki gunjaaish, Band kamron mein huyi ishq ki numaaish. Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 “Honeymoon Special”.
Prabha Ki Diary 2 Honeymoon Special Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special
|Director
|Sanjay Amar
|Producer
|Amar Chand
|Written by/Story
|Sanjay Amar
|Screenplay
|Sanjay Amar
|Production Company
|Amar Chand Motion Pictures
|Lead Cast
|Prashantt Guptha
Pamela Mandal
Dinesh Soni
Anupama Prakash
|Genre
|Cheating
Thriller
|Total Episodes
|2
|Country
|India
|Music
|Sonam
|Cinematographer
|Sonam
|Releasing Date
|29 January 2020
|Language
|Hindi
|Releasing Platform
|Ullu
Trailer
Also Read: Nehal Vadoliya Bio
Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special Web Series Cast and Details
Prashantt Guptha
Pamela Mandal
Dinesh Soni
Anupama Prakash
Where to watch Ullu Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special?
Legally you can watch Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special web series at Ullu app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.