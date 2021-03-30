ENTERTAINMENT

Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special ULLU Web Series Episode Review, Cast Actor/Actress Name!

Avatar
By
Posted on
Prabha Ki Diary Season 2

The most awaited upcoming web series of “Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special” is ready to amuse the audience with its epic story and this web series is going to be streaming on the Ullu app. After watching the success of the Prabha ki Diary season 1 the makers of this web series is back with the second season of the show. This web show is streaming Tuesday 30th March 2021 only on the Ullu app. The show is directed by Sanjay Kumar who is also the story writer of this series.

Prabha Ki Diary Season 2

Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special

The star cast of Prabha Ki Diary  Honeymoon Special Season 2:-

  • Pamela Mondal who is playing the main role of Prabha
  • Anusmriti Sarkar who is playing the role of Romilla
  • Pratik Dixit is playing the role of Swapan Ray
  • Matinee De is playing the role of Dr. Neel Kamal Sharma
  • Somnath is playing the role of Arnab
  • Dinesh Soni and Prashant Gupta
  • Manish Jain is playing the role of Advocate of Money Lander

Storyline

The main plot of the story is revolving around the newly wedding duo who is going on their honeymoon although the husband is having an extramarital affair with another woman and her sibling apprehended her husband within the bed. Now the main questions raised here that what will be the reaction of the wife after knowing this and how she will be going to take the further step. And how the husband will be going to give the explanation of this.

The official trailer of this web series is available on the official channel of the Ullu app on Youtube with the caption, “The scope of doubt aroused in the heart, the representation of love in closed rooms. Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special” which is releasing today. The trailer received 533,347 views within 4 days and 8.9K likes.

Its shows that the craze of the show is already amongst the audience and this trailer created a sensation amongst the audiences. They are eagerly waiting to watch this show on the app. This show is available in multi-languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and many more. The viewers who do not have a subscription to the Ullu app can watch “Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special” on Mx player. The viewers can enjoy this webseries from today onwards and be with us for more such updates of your favourite shows.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top