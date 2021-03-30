Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special ULLU Web Series Episode Review, Cast Actor/Actress Name!

The most awaited upcoming web series of “Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special” is ready to amuse the audience with its epic story and this web series is going to be streaming on the Ullu app. After watching the success of the Prabha ki Diary season 1 the makers of this web series is back with the second season of the show. This web show is streaming Tuesday 30th March 2021 only on the Ullu app. The show is directed by Sanjay Kumar who is also the story writer of this series.

Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special

The star cast of Prabha Ki Diary Honeymoon Special Season 2:-

Pamela Mondal who is playing the main role of Prabha

Anusmriti Sarkar who is playing the role of Romilla

Pratik Dixit is playing the role of Swapan Ray

Matinee De is playing the role of Dr. Neel Kamal Sharma

Somnath is playing the role of Arnab

Dinesh Soni and Prashant Gupta

Manish Jain is playing the role of Advocate of Money Lander

Storyline

The main plot of the story is revolving around the newly wedding duo who is going on their honeymoon although the husband is having an extramarital affair with another woman and her sibling apprehended her husband within the bed. Now the main questions raised here that what will be the reaction of the wife after knowing this and how she will be going to take the further step. And how the husband will be going to give the explanation of this.

The official trailer of this web series is available on the official channel of the Ullu app on Youtube with the caption, “The scope of doubt aroused in the heart, the representation of love in closed rooms. Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special” which is releasing today. The trailer received 533,347 views within 4 days and 8.9K likes.

Its shows that the craze of the show is already amongst the audience and this trailer created a sensation amongst the audiences. They are eagerly waiting to watch this show on the app. This show is available in multi-languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and many more. The viewers who do not have a subscription to the Ullu app can watch “Prabha Ki Diary Season 2 Honeymoon Special” on Mx player. The viewers can enjoy this webseries from today onwards and be with us for more such updates of your favourite shows.