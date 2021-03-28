Prabha ki Diary The Housewife Cast, Release Date, Watch Online

Prabha ki Diary The Housewife is the latest Indian OTT web series, releasing on Ullu App and website (22 March 2021). The lead cast of the web series includes Pamela Mandal and an unknown actress. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Ullu app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 22 March 2021. Prabha ki Diary The Housewife all episodes web series is directed by SSK. Ullu Studio is the producer of the web series. Charmsukh series is divided into many parts. Chawl House will be releasing this 22 march 2021. You can stream all parts and all episodes of the Prabha ki Diary web series on Ullu app like Jane Anjane Mein, Charmsukh Chawl House.
In the Prabha ki Diary The Housewife trailer, a young boy comes in a new and starts living with 2 families. He attracted a bhabhi name Prabha who is a Housewife and start romantic and bold relation with her.
Prabha ki Diary The Housewife Web Series Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Prabha ki Diary The Housewife
|Director
|
SSK
|Producer
|Roopesh Rai
|Written by/Story
|
SSK
|Screenplay
|
SSK
|Production Company
|Ullu Production app Mumbai
|Lead Cast
|Pamela MandalKriti
Karan
|Genre
|Cheating
Thriller
|Total Episodes
|1
|Country
|India
|Music
|Sanjeev
|Cinematographer
|Sanjeev
|Releasing Date
|22 March 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Releasing Platform
|Ullu
Prabha ki Diary The Housewife Trailer
The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and web series must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.
Prabha ki Diary The Housewife Web Series Cast and Details
Pamela Mandal: Housewife
Namitha Pari: Mother
Deepak Dutt: Young Boy
Meet Arora: Husband
Where to watch Prabha ki Diary The Housewife?
Legally you can watch Prabha ki Diary The Housewife web series at Ullu app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.