Prabhakar Sail, key NCB witness in Aryan Khan drug case dies of heart attack

Prabhakar Sail, one of the prime witnesses in the Aryan Khan drug case reportedly died on Friday, April 1. News agency ANI Saturday quoted his lawyer, Tushar Khandare as confirming that the Narcotics Control Bureau’s witness Prabhakar Sail died of a heart attack at his residence in the Mahul area of Chembur in Mumbai. He was 37.

