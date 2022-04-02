Prabhakar Sail, NCB witness in Aryan Khan drug case, dies of heart attack at 36 | Mumbai news

MUMBAI: Prabhakar Sail, an important panch witness in the high-profile cruise ship drug raid case of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), died of a heart attack at his residence in Mahul area in Chembur Friday afternoon.

His lawyer, advocate Tushar Khandare confirmed the news and added that he breathed his last at 4pm.

“He was just 36 years of age and very young to die. He was under stress due to unemployment. He was jobless for a long time. Some of us tried our best to get him some work, but in vain. Because of this he was under tremendous mental pressure and that could be one of the factors that may have triggered the heart attack,” said advocate Khandare.

Sail is survived by his mother, wife and two kids.

Though Sail was an important witness in the drug raid case involving actor…