ENTERTAINMENT

Prabhas announces Salar release date

Posted on
Loading...
Prabhas announces Salar release date
Prabhas announced the release date of Salar

Young rebel star Radiance Currently busy with several big budget films, which are in various production stages. One of them is Salar, who is moving at a brisk pace under the direction of Kannada’s KGF fame Prashanth Neel. Prabhas fans and film lovers will have to wait a bit to see Prabhas’s Salar on the big screen Pacific Nile’The Directional Venture will be released on 14 April 2022. Baahubali and Mirchi star Prabhas took to Instagram to confirm the release date of Salar by sharing a new poster.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

The poster of Salar featured Prabhas in a fiery avatar in a sunglasses. Shruti Haasan has been roped in to play the female lead role and she is playing Prabhas’ love interest. This is the first time, when Gabbar Singh is working with actress Prabhas in a big budget entertainer, produced by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur.

Loading...

Earlier during an interview Prabhas said, “Salar is a very exciting film and my character is very violent, so it is something that I have never done before. Prashanth Neil’s directorial is an all-India film and I can’t wait to be on the set already. “

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
919
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
845
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
737
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
705
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
695
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
674
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });