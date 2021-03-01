Prabhas announces Salar release date

Young rebel star Radiance Currently busy with several big budget films, which are in various production stages. One of them is Salar, who is moving at a brisk pace under the direction of Kannada’s KGF fame Prashanth Neel. Prabhas fans and film lovers will have to wait a bit to see Prabhas’s Salar on the big screen Pacific Nile’The Directional Venture will be released on 14 April 2022. Baahubali and Mirchi star Prabhas took to Instagram to confirm the release date of Salar by sharing a new poster.

The poster of Salar featured Prabhas in a fiery avatar in a sunglasses. Shruti Haasan has been roped in to play the female lead role and she is playing Prabhas’ love interest. This is the first time, when Gabbar Singh is working with actress Prabhas in a big budget entertainer, produced by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur.

Earlier during an interview Prabhas said, “Salar is a very exciting film and my character is very violent, so it is something that I have never done before. Prashanth Neil’s directorial is an all-India film and I can’t wait to be on the set already. “

