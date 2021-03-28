LATEST

Prabhas Buys New Orange Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, Becomes First Telugu Actor Own

Avatar
By
Posted on
Prabhas Buys New Orange Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, Becomes First Telugu Actor Own

Its showtime! Baahubali, Saaho, Salaar actor and superstar Prabhas has bought a new orange color Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster which prime is around 7 Crore in Indian rupees. He has become the first Telugu actor who has Lamborghini Aventador supercar. Watch out for the recent pictures.

The south star actor Prabhas has recently bought a brand new Lamborghini Aventador Roadster orange color sports car. The pictures of Lamborghini with Prabhas are getting viral over the internet.

Prabhas New Sports car Lamborghini Aventador

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster has 6498CC powerful engine which comes in three variants – the S, S Roadster, and the SVJ. All three of these are powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine, albeit in different states of tune ranging from 700PS to 770PS in the most powerful SVJ variant.

Actor Prabhas With Brand New Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Car

The actor has bought Aventador S Roadster recently and the pictures and videos are getting viral over the internet. He bought of orange color which looks really impressive on road.

Talking about his Workfront, Star actor Prabhas was last seen in Saaho movie opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He will be seen next in the upcoming Radhe shyam with Pooja Hedge, Lettuce opposite Shruti Haasan, and Adhipurush which is based on the epic tale Ramayana in 2021.

Watch out more Actor Prabhas hot news updates, exclusive photos, videos and more on Moviespie.com. So stay with us.

For more latest movies news, Media & Entertainment News, Celebrity Latest news, photos, videos like or follow us on social media platforms. Feel free to join us on Twitter, Instagram, Reddit and Google News.

You Should Also Read

Tags: Adhipurush Actor, Aventador, Aventador Roadster, Lamborghini, Lamborghini Aventador, Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, Prabhas, Prabhas Lamborghini Photos, Prabhas Movies, Prabhas New Lamborghini, Prabhas Orange Lamborghini, Prabhas Upcoming Movies, Radhe Shyam Actor, Roadster, Sahoo Actor, Salaar Actor

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
294
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x