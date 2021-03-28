Prabhas Buys New Orange Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, Becomes First Telugu Actor Own

Its showtime! Baahubali, Saaho, Salaar actor and superstar Prabhas has bought a new orange color Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster which prime is around 7 Crore in Indian rupees. He has become the first Telugu actor who has Lamborghini Aventador supercar. Watch out for the recent pictures.

The south star actor Prabhas has recently bought a brand new Lamborghini Aventador Roadster orange color sports car. The pictures of Lamborghini with Prabhas are getting viral over the internet.

Prabhas New Sports car Lamborghini Aventador

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster has 6498CC powerful engine which comes in three variants – the S, S Roadster, and the SVJ. All three of these are powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine, albeit in different states of tune ranging from 700PS to 770PS in the most powerful SVJ variant.

Actor Prabhas With Brand New Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Car

The actor has bought Aventador S Roadster recently and the pictures and videos are getting viral over the internet. He bought of orange color which looks really impressive on road.

#Prabhas and his brand new #Lamborghini #Aventador

Talking about his Workfront, Star actor Prabhas was last seen in Saaho movie opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He will be seen next in the upcoming Radhe shyam with Pooja Hedge, Lettuce opposite Shruti Haasan, and Adhipurush which is based on the epic tale Ramayana in 2021.

